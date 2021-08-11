Source: Toxic work environment in Cuomo admin -- described in AG's report -- is accurate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A source, who recently worked in the Cuomo administration, corroborates what we've heard about the toxic work environment within the Executive Chamber.

This source told 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ed Drantch, the Governor is hard charging, describing him as a person who can get very angry. The source said it was "a tough place to work." There is a 24/7 focus on the day-to-day news cycle with many last minute things done without planning. As a result, the Governor is often changing his mind.

The work environment described in the AG's report is accurate, according this source. They said, "that stuff wasn't a surprise to people who work there."

This one person was interviewed -- informally, they say -- and has hired an attorney. "Everyone there hired attorneys," this source said.

Cuomo will officially resign from his position as governor in 13 days. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, a Western New Yorker, will take over as the state's first female governor.