Gov. Hochul announces extension of New York's mask mandate until February 10

Calls extension temporary; will reassess mandate every two weeks
Seth Wenig/AP
A sign reminds customers that masks are required in their store in New York, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A mask mandate for shops and other indoor spaces in New York state took effect Monday as officials confront a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 14:57:56-05

NEW YORK (WKBW) — During a storm briefing in Melville, New York Friday Governor Kathy Hochul announced the extension of the state's mask mandate until February 10.

The mask mandate for all public indoor spaces was put into place on December 13, 2021.

It was originally set to expire January 15, but on December 31 it was extended until February 1. It has now been extended until February 10 and Hochul called the extension "temporary" Friday, saying the mandate would be reassessed every two weeks.

Businesses or venues that require proof of vaccination to enter are exempt from the mandate.

The governor also said the school mask policy remains in effect at this time.

Monday, a ruling by a New York State Supreme Court judge based in Nassau County struck down the state's mandate.

Tuesday, the state appealed the ruling. An appeals court judge heard the appeal and issued a stay a short time later. This means the state's mask mandate remains in place as the appeals process continues.

