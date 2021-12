NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state's mask mandate for all businesses and venues to February 1.

The mask mandate went back in effect for the state on December 13.

Businesses or venues that require proof of vaccination to enter will be exempt from the mandate.

Also on Friday, Gov. Hochul announced that all SUNY and CUNY students will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster when they are eligible starting January 15.