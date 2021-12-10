Governor Kathy Hochul announces statewide mask mandate for New York effective December 13 for all businesses and venues

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide mask mandate for all businesses and venues in New York State, effective December 13.

Businesses or venues that require proof of vaccination to enter will be exempt from the mandate.

The policy, similar to phase one of Erie County's four-phase approach to curbing spread of COVID-19, will be in effective until January 15, when the state will re-evaluate based on COVID-19 data.

I share New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic, but the winter surge is here & we must take action.



Starting Monday through January 15, businesses will have the option to implement either a vaccine or mask requirement. 1/ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 10, 2021

Governor Hochul says the mask requirement or proof of vaccination will go into effect on December 13th until Jan 15th. @WKBW — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) December 10, 2021

Governor Kathy Hochul's office cited increases in both the seven-day average case rate (up 43%) and hospitalizations (up 29%) for the new policy.

The policy applies to anyone ages two years old and older, any time they are indoors at a business or venue.

The state's mask policies remain unchanged for schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings.