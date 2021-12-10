Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

Governor Kathy Hochul announces statewide mask mandate for New York effective December 13 for all businesses and venues

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eric Gay/AP
A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Conditions that qualify as mask exemptions have smaller scope than many realize
Posted at 10:02 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 10:14:15-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide mask mandate for all businesses and venues in New York State, effective December 13.

Businesses or venues that require proof of vaccination to enter will be exempt from the mandate.

The policy, similar to phase one of Erie County's four-phase approach to curbing spread of COVID-19, will be in effective until January 15, when the state will re-evaluate based on COVID-19 data.

Governor Kathy Hochul's office cited increases in both the seven-day average case rate (up 43%) and hospitalizations (up 29%) for the new policy.

The policy applies to anyone ages two years old and older, any time they are indoors at a business or venue.

The state's mask policies remain unchanged for schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!