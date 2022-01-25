New York State Supreme Court judge rules Gov. Hochul's mask mandate unconstitutional

NEW YORK (WKBW) — A New York State Supreme Court judge based in Nassau County has ruled that Governor Kathy Hochul's mask mandate is unconstitutional.

The mask mandate for all public indoor spaces was put into effect back in December 2021 and was set to expire on February 1st.

Governor Hochul issued this statement on the ruling:

"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."

7 News has reached out to Erie County officials to see how the ruling impacts the mask mandate put in place locally back in November. We are waiting to hear back.