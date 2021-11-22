Erie County implements mask mandate to take effect Tuesday as COVID-19 numbers rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a mask mandate to take effect for all indoor settings beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The mask mandate is part of a four-phase approach that includes the following:



Phase 1: Mask mandate for all indoor public locations

Phase 2: Vaccine mandate

Phase 3: Capacity Restrictions

Phase 4: Shutdowns

The COVID-19 data, including cases and hospitalizations, will be reviewed in three weeks, on December 13. Based on the data, Erie County could enter Phase 2, which includes vaccine mandates to enter all indoor dining, bars, and entertainment venues.

The capacity restrictions and shutdowns in Phase 3 and Phase 4 are similar to those implemented statewide at the beginning of the pandemic.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Erie County. On November 20, hospitals in the county had 249 COVID-19 patients, 80 patients more than two weeks ago. Hospitals are at above 90% capacity for inpatients, and above 86% capacity for ICUs. The Erie County Department of Health is reporting emergency department wait times of eight to 12 hours or more.

On November 21, there were 371 new cases in one day. There are 4,353 cases in the past 7 days. Most cases are in the 30-39 age category. November 18th and 19th are the fourth- and third-highest new case dates on record for the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The positivity rate has been at 9%.

"If you're unvaccinated, you're really taking a chance," Poloncarz said of the numbers.

According to Poloncarz, the county has seen increases in the weekly rates of COVID-19 cases among students and staff at local schools.

The new rules come as hospitals prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend and holiday season. According to Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, transmission is being seen in households and in small group gatherings in public and private settings.