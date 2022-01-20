Watch
Final set of videos and transcripts from investigation into allegations against Cuomo released

Richard Drew/AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 20, 2022
NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced the final set of transcripts, exhibits and videos have been released from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The OAG released interview transcripts on November 10 and released additional transcripts and videos on November 29. The OAG said they would be released as they became available.

Thursday the OAG released the final set of videos, transcripts and corresponding exhibits which includes former Executive Chamber staff, outside advisors, and other witnesses:

You can find what was previously released here.

