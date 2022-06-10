Republican Nick Langworthy announces run for New York's 23rd Congressional District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy officially declared his candidacy for New York's new 23rd Congressional District.

Langworthy announced his run via social media Friday.

"Western New York and the Southern Tier deserve a conservative Republican Congressman who is tough enough to take the fight to Joe Biden and the radicals to get real results for taxpayers," he said, adding, "we can’t send someone to Washington to just make noise; we need to send a proven leader who will fight-- and win."

It's official, I am running for Congress! Western New York and the Southern Tier deserve a conservative Republican Congressman who is tough enough to take the fight to Joe Biden and the radicals to get real results for taxpayers. #NoDrama #NoDistractions #NY23 pic.twitter.com/X2XeNhkAsF — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) June 10, 2022

Langworthy is a Southern Tier native from South Dayton, N.Y.

While he never ran for congress until now, he has served a number of roles in Republican politics. Past roles include District Director for former Congressman and NRCC Chairman Tom Reynolds and Erie County Republican Chairman.

In 2016, former President Donald Trump named Langworthy to the executive committee of his transition team. Trump called on Langworthy again in 2019 to lead the NYS Republican Party, making him the youngest person to lead the party in its history.

Langworthy's addition to the ballot shapes a three-way race for candidates hoping to represent NY-23.

Rep. Tom Reed (R) has filled the seat for six terms. He initially announced in March that he would not seek re-election, then resigned in May.

After New York State's redistricting, Congressman Chris Jacobs (R-NY-27) had initially planned to run for re-election in the 23rd district. Jacobs dropped out of the race on June 3, after publicly supporting an assault weapon ban.

The same day, Carl Paladino, chairman of Ellicott development, former Buffalo school board member and candidate for governor, threw his hat in the ring.

I am proud to announce my candidacy for #NY23.



We will fight to represent the best interests of the people and ensure that the Buffalo area and Southern Tier is a better place for our businesses, families, and community. — Carl Paladino (@CarlPaladinoNY) June 3, 2022

Retired Air Force colonel Max Della Pia is the only Democratic candidate running in the red-leaning district.

To all the little blue dots in red neighborhoods, you're not alone. I'm here & I'm fighting for you. Let's get this done. #MDPforNY23 #RestoreRuralNY #NY23 pic.twitter.com/gyA45Qcah8 — Max Della Pia (@DellaPiaForNY23) June 7, 2022

The congressional primary will take place Aug. 23.

