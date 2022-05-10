Congressman Tom Reed resigns, effective immediately, following sexual misconduct accusation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY23) announced his immediate resignation from office on the floor of Congress on Tuesday.

The resignation comes after Reed had previously announced in late March that he would not run for public office in 2022.

Reed was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year, relating to an incident during a political trip to Minnesota in 2017.

His accuser, Nicolette Davis, told the Washington Post that Reed massaged her, unclipped her bra and put his hand on her thigh while at an Irish pub in Minneapolis.

Following the Washington Post's reporting, Reed initially said in a statement that the allegations were not accurate. However, Reed later released a statement in which he apologized to Davis. His full statement can be read here.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, Reed said, "my most profound appreciation is for the people of Western New York. Thank you for giving a country lawyer, the youngest of twelve, raised by a single mother whose father passed away when he was only two, the honor of representing you at the highest level. Only in America can such a dream come true."

Reed represented New York's 23rd District, which includes much of the Southern Tier.

Governor Kathy Hochul as 10 days from the date of Reed's resignation, May 10, to issue a proclamation declaring a special election in his Congressional district. The election would be no earlier than 70 days from the proclamation and no later than 80 days— placing a special election for Reed's seat in late July or early August.

