Rep. Chris Jacobs will not run for NY's 23rd District, here are two potential candidates

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — After Republican Chris Jacobs announced he will no longer run for re-election, perspective candidates are ready to throw their names in the race.

BREAKING: Representative Chris Jacobs has withdrawn from the NY-23 race. This comes after he publicly supported an assault weapons ban. “Since making those comments, every republican who supported me withdrew their endorsement.”@WKBW pic.twitter.com/JuWQzroXQn — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) June 3, 2022

Carl Paladino confirms he is running.

Paladino is chairman of Ellicott development, former Buffalo Schools board member and former candidate for governor. He said he thinks Western New York is entitled to a good conservative voice representing them.

"That means a person that follows the agenda of people like Ronald Reagan and Donald trump,” Paladino said. "Where they honestly care for the people and sincerely want to do well for the people, not for themselves."

Paladino said he understand why Jacobs stepped aside but does not agree with the stance he took on assault weapons.

"Chris, I think, was confused, like many Americans, that the recent terrible shootings in this country have something to do with guns,” Paladino said.

"I knew there was going to be a high level of backlash,” Jacobs said. “But if you're not going to take a stand on something like this, I don't know what you're going to take a stand on."

Jacobs said he will continue to speak up on the issue, calling out his party for being alienating.

"I think there are a lot of people who would be more receptive to our party if they felt we were a little more thoughtful on this issue,” Jacobs said.

But Paladino said the issue is mental health and that's where resources should be expanded, rather than banning assault weapons.

Paladino was not clear about the action he would take as an elected official.

"It all comes in the day-to-day leadership, that's where it shows up,” Paladino said. “What decisions do you make, how are you going to proceed.”

Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo said Nick Langworthy would represent the district well.

"He certainly has the right values,” Lorigo said. “He's in line with conservative value, there's no question in my mind."

Langworthy is currently chair of the New York State Republican Committee and former chair of the Erie County Republican Committee.

"I expect it should be someone who's familiar with Erie County,” Lorigo said. "Nick knows every single Republican committee man, he knows every single elected official in Erie County, he's worked to put those people there over a decade."

The deadline for candidates to file is June 10.