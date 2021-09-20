New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy unanimously reelected

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy was unanimously reelected Monday.

A release from the NYGOP said Langworthy was reelected at a reorganization meeting in Albany.

“When I took the helm of the NYGOP two years ago, I made a promise that we were going to revitalize this Party and usher in a new fighting spirit,” said Langworthy. “We set our sights squarely on taking out corrupt Andrew Cuomo and our ultimate mission of taking back the governor’s office. Two years later, we are celebrating one goal down and we are well on our way to our next when we will elect a Republican governor to save our state. We are gearing up for a national red wave and I’m so honored to lead our Party as we march toward victory.”