Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wrestling legend Mick Foley to host 'Love for Buffalo' benefit at Nietzsche's on June 5

Mick Foley
Barry Brecheisen/Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place on Sunday, April 27, 2014, in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Mick Foley
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:10:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wrestling legend and WWE hall of famer Mick Foley announced he will host a "Love for Buffalo" benefit at Nietzsche's on June 5.

Foley tweeted about the benefit, saying 100% of ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund was established in response to the mass shooting that occurred Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. According to Tops, 100% of the contributions donated to the fund will go directly to families of those deceased, those injured and those who were present in the store and experienced psychological trauma.

On May 19, the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund surpassed $1 million in donations with donations made from all 50 states in the U.S. and 17 different countries.

You can buy tickets for the event here.

For more information on how you can help or if you are in need of help, you can click here and here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MEMORIAL-GROWING.jpeg

Remembering the victims: 10 lives lost in Buffalo mass shooting