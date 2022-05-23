Wrestling legend Mick Foley to host 'Love for Buffalo' benefit at Nietzsche's on June 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wrestling legend and WWE hall of famer Mick Foley announced he will host a "Love for Buffalo" benefit at Nietzsche's on June 5.

Foley tweeted about the benefit, saying 100% of ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund was established in response to the mass shooting that occurred Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. According to Tops, 100% of the contributions donated to the fund will go directly to families of those deceased, those injured and those who were present in the store and experienced psychological trauma.

#BUFFALO NY



Tickets for my JUNE 5 #LoveForBuffalo show at @nietzschesbflo go on sale TOMORROW athttps://t.co/ME061GChsm



100% of ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to the “Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund” — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2022

On May 19, the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund surpassed $1 million in donations with donations made from all 50 states in the U.S. and 17 different countries.

You can buy tickets for the event here.

For more information on how you can help or if you are in need of help, you can click here and here.