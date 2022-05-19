Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund surpasses $1 million in donations; donors from 50 states and 17 countries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund surpassed $1 million in donations in support of the families of those killed in the Buffalo mass shooting and survivors.

The fund was organized by Tops and the National Compassion Fund, with Tops donating $500,000.

According to Tops, 100% of the contributions donated to the fund will go directly to families of those deceased, those injured and those who were present in the store and experienced psychological trauma.

GoFundMe, the platform hosting donations to the fund, reported on Thursday that donations have been made from all 50 states in the U.S. Donors come from 17 different countries.

Donations can be made here.

On Saturday, May 14, ten people were killed and three people were injured in a mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. The suspect was taken into custody inside the store by Buffalo police. He has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a grand jury.