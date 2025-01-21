Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to assault in death of Genesee County Sheriff's Sergeant

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The woman who admitted to her role in the death of a Genesee County Sheriff's Sergeant has been sentenced to six months behind bars and five years probation.

Lyndsey Wilcox was sentenced Tuesday morning in Genesee County Court, about 10 months after Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello was attacked at Batavia Downs.

Sanfratello was attempting to arrest Wilcox and Michael Elmore after an altercation at the casino. While he was trying to take Wilcox into custody she became physically combative. Elmore used a piece of thick jewelry to beat the sergeant and put him in a chokehold. Sanfratello died shortly after.

In November, Wilcox pleaded guilty to assault and Elmore pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter. Elmore was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in December.