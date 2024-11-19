Man and woman plead guilty in connection to death of Genesee County Sheriff's Sergeant

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man and woman arrested in connection with the death of a Genesee County Sheriff's Sergeant have both pleaded guilty.

Michael Elmore has pleaded guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter and Lyndsey Wilcox has pleaded guilty to Assault following the incident at Batavia Downs in March.

Suspects plead not guilty to causing the death of Genesee County Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello

Sergeant Sanfratello was working special assignment when he and casino security attempted to escort Elmore and Wilcox out of the building following an altercation at the bar.

Wilcox was placed under arrest after authorities said he became physically combative. Sergeant Sanfratello attempted to use his Taser on Elmore but he continued to be combative. The sergeant then became unresponsive and CPR was started immediately. Sanfratello was later pronounced dead by the Genesee County Coroner.

Sanfratello Family

Sergeant Sanfratello was 54-years-old. He was a 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.