WNY Cooling Centers

A list of cooling centers across WNY to help you beat the heat this week
Posted at 8:52 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 20:55:34-04

It is heating up across Western New York this week, with a heat advisory posted for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. 

Temperatures are expected in the 90s Wednesday, with heat index values near 100 degrees in the afternoon.

The state health department encourages residents to utilize community swimming pools and splash pads or visit air-conditioned facilities, such as libraries, supermarkets and malls.

7 News has compiled a list of cooling centers across WNY to help you stay cool and safe this week.

Erie County:

  • Malls:
    • Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Dr, Amherst, 14226
      716-834-8600
    • Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, 14221
      716-633-1600
    • McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, 14219
      716-427-1230
    • Walden Galleria Mall, 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, 14225
      716-681-7600
  • Libraries:
    • Alden Ewell Free Library, 13280 Broadway, Alden, 14004,
      716-937-7082
    • Angola Public Library, 34 N. Main St., Angola, 14006,
      716-549-1271
    • Anna Reinstein Memorial Library, 2580 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, 14225,
      716-892-8089
    • Audubon Branch, 350 John J. Audubon Pkwy., Amherst, 14228,
      716-689-4922
    • Aurora Town Library, 550 Main St., East Aurora, 14052,
      716-652-4440
    • Central (downtown Buffalo), 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, 14203,
      716-858-8900
    • City Of Tonawanda Public Library, 333 Main St Tonawanda, 14150,
      716-693-5043
    • Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place, Clarence, 14031,
      716-741-265
    • Clearfield Branch, 770 Hopkins Road, Amherst, 14221,
      716-688-4955
    • Concord Public Library, 18 Chapel St., Springville, 14141,
      716-592-7742
    • Dudley Branch, 2010 South Park Ave., Buffalo, 14220,
      716-823-1854
    • East Clinton Branch, 1929 Clinton St., Buffalo, 14206,
      716-823-5626
    • Eden Library, 2901 East Church St., Eden, 14057,
      716-992-4028
    • Eggertsville-Snyder Branch, 4622 Main St., Snyder, 14226,
      716-839-0700
    • Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St., Buffalo,14207
      716-875-0562
    • Elma Public Library, 1860 Bowen Rd., Elma, 14059,
      716-652-2719
    • Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, 14208,
      716-883-4418
    • Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Rd., Grand Island, 14072,
      716-773-7124
    • Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St., Hamburg, 14075,
      716-649-4415
    • Isaias Gonzales-Soto Branch, 280 Porter Ave., Buffalo, 14201,
      716-882-1537
    • Julia Boyer Reinstein, 1030 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, 14227,
      716-668-4991
    • Kenilworth Branch, 318 Montrose Ave., Buffalo, 14223,
      716-834-7657
    • Kenmore Branch, 160 Delaware Rd., Kenmore, 14217,
      716-873-2842
    • Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, 14218,
      716-823-0630
    • Lake Shore Public Library, S-4857 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, 14075,
      716-627-3017
    • Lancaster Library, 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, 14086,
      716-683-1120
    • Marilla Free Library, 11637 Bullis Rd., Marilla, 14102,
      716-652-7449
    • Newstead Public Library, 33 Main St. Akron, 14001,
      716-542-2327
    • North Collins Public Library, 2095 School St., North Collins, 14111,
      716-337-3211
    • North Park Branch, 975 Hertel Ave Buffalo, 14216,
      716-875-3748
    • Orchard Park Public Library, S-4570 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, 14127,
      716-662-9851
    • West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Rd., West Seneca, 14224,
      716-674-2928
    • Williamsville Branch, 5571 Main St., Williamsville, 14221,
      716-632-6176

Genesee County

  • Libraries
    • Byron-Bergen Public Library, 13 S. Lake St., Bergen, 14416
      585-494-1120
    • Corfu Free Library, 7 Maple Ave., Corfu, 14036
      585-599-3321
    • Haxton Memorial Library, 3 North Pearl St., Oakfield, 14125
      585-948-9900
    • Pavilion Public Library, 5 Woodrow Dr., Pavilion, 14525
      585-584-8843
    • Richmond Memorial Library,19 Ross St., Batavia, 14020
      585-343-9550
    • Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Leroy, 14482
      585-768-8300

Niagara County

  • Malls
    • Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, 1900 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, 14304
      716-297-1233
  • Libraries
    • Barker Free Library, 8706 Main St., Barker, 14012
      716-795-334
    • Lewiston Public Library, 305 South Eighth St., Lewiston, 14092
      716-754-4720
    • Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., Lockport, 14094
      716-433-5935
    • Middleport Free Library, 9 Vernon St., Middleport, 14105
      716-735-3281
    • Newfane Free Library, 2761 Maple Ave., Newfane, 14108
      716-778-9344
    • Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main Street., Niagara Falls, 14305
      716-286-4911
    • North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, 14120
      716-693-4132
    • Ransomville Free Library, 3733 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, 14131
      716-791-4073
    • Sanborn-Pekin Free Library, 5884 West St., Sanborn, 14132
      716-731-9933
    • Wilson Free Library, 265 Young St., Wilson, 14172
      716-751-6070
    • Youngstown Free Library, 240 Lockport St., Youngstown, 14174
      716-745-3555

Orleans County

  • Libraries
    • Community Free Library, 86 Public Sq., Holley, 14470
      585-638-6987
    • Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, 620 West Ave., Medina, 14103
      585-798-3430
    • Swan Library, 4 North Main St., Albion, 14411
      585-589-4246
    • Yates Community Library, 15 North Main St., Lyndonville, 14098
      585-765-9041
