WNY Cooling Centers

It is heating up across Western New York this week, with a heat advisory posted for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.
Temperatures are expected in the 90s Wednesday, with heat index values near 100 degrees in the afternoon.
The state health department encourages residents to utilize community swimming pools and splash pads or visit air-conditioned facilities, such as libraries, supermarkets and malls.
7 News has compiled a list of cooling centers across WNY to help you stay cool and safe this week.
Erie County:
- Malls:
- Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Dr, Amherst, 14226
716-834-8600
- Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, 14221
716-633-1600
- McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, 14219
716-427-1230
- Walden Galleria Mall, 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, 14225
716-681-7600
- Libraries:
- Alden Ewell Free Library, 13280 Broadway, Alden, 14004,
716-937-7082
- Angola Public Library, 34 N. Main St., Angola, 14006,
716-549-1271
- Anna Reinstein Memorial Library, 2580 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, 14225,
716-892-8089
- Audubon Branch, 350 John J. Audubon Pkwy., Amherst, 14228,
716-689-4922
- Aurora Town Library, 550 Main St., East Aurora, 14052,
716-652-4440
- Central (downtown Buffalo), 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, 14203,
716-858-8900
- City Of Tonawanda Public Library, 333 Main St Tonawanda, 14150,
716-693-5043
- Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place, Clarence, 14031,
716-741-265
- Clearfield Branch, 770 Hopkins Road, Amherst, 14221,
716-688-4955
- Concord Public Library, 18 Chapel St., Springville, 14141,
716-592-7742
- Dudley Branch, 2010 South Park Ave., Buffalo, 14220,
716-823-1854
- East Clinton Branch, 1929 Clinton St., Buffalo, 14206,
716-823-5626
- Eden Library, 2901 East Church St., Eden, 14057,
716-992-4028
- Eggertsville-Snyder Branch, 4622 Main St., Snyder, 14226,
716-839-0700
- Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St., Buffalo,14207
716-875-0562
- Elma Public Library, 1860 Bowen Rd., Elma, 14059,
716-652-2719
- Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, 14208,
716-883-4418
- Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Rd., Grand Island, 14072,
716-773-7124
- Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St., Hamburg, 14075,
716-649-4415
- Isaias Gonzales-Soto Branch, 280 Porter Ave., Buffalo, 14201,
716-882-1537
- Julia Boyer Reinstein, 1030 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, 14227,
716-668-4991
- Kenilworth Branch, 318 Montrose Ave., Buffalo, 14223,
716-834-7657
- Kenmore Branch, 160 Delaware Rd., Kenmore, 14217,
716-873-2842
- Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, 14218,
716-823-0630
- Lake Shore Public Library, S-4857 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, 14075,
716-627-3017
- Lancaster Library, 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, 14086,
716-683-1120
- Marilla Free Library, 11637 Bullis Rd., Marilla, 14102,
716-652-7449
- Newstead Public Library, 33 Main St. Akron, 14001,
716-542-2327
- North Collins Public Library, 2095 School St., North Collins, 14111,
716-337-3211
- North Park Branch, 975 Hertel Ave Buffalo, 14216,
716-875-3748
- Orchard Park Public Library, S-4570 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, 14127,
716-662-9851
- West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Rd., West Seneca, 14224,
716-674-2928
- Williamsville Branch, 5571 Main St., Williamsville, 14221,
716-632-6176
Genesee County
- Libraries
- Byron-Bergen Public Library, 13 S. Lake St., Bergen, 14416
585-494-1120
- Corfu Free Library, 7 Maple Ave., Corfu, 14036
585-599-3321
- Haxton Memorial Library, 3 North Pearl St., Oakfield, 14125
585-948-9900
- Pavilion Public Library, 5 Woodrow Dr., Pavilion, 14525
585-584-8843
- Richmond Memorial Library,19 Ross St., Batavia, 14020
585-343-9550
- Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Leroy, 14482
585-768-8300
Niagara County
- Malls
- Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, 1900 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, 14304
716-297-1233
- Libraries
- Barker Free Library, 8706 Main St., Barker, 14012
716-795-334
- Lewiston Public Library, 305 South Eighth St., Lewiston, 14092
716-754-4720
- Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., Lockport, 14094
716-433-5935
- Middleport Free Library, 9 Vernon St., Middleport, 14105
716-735-3281
- Newfane Free Library, 2761 Maple Ave., Newfane, 14108
716-778-9344
- Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main Street., Niagara Falls, 14305
716-286-4911
- North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, 14120
716-693-4132
- Ransomville Free Library, 3733 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, 14131
716-791-4073
- Sanborn-Pekin Free Library, 5884 West St., Sanborn, 14132
716-731-9933
- Wilson Free Library, 265 Young St., Wilson, 14172
716-751-6070
- Youngstown Free Library, 240 Lockport St., Youngstown, 14174
716-745-3555
Orleans County
- Libraries
- Community Free Library, 86 Public Sq., Holley, 14470
585-638-6987
- Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, 620 West Ave., Medina, 14103
585-798-3430
- Swan Library, 4 North Main St., Albion, 14411
585-589-4246
- Yates Community Library, 15 North Main St., Lyndonville, 14098
585-765-9041
