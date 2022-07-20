WNY Cooling Centers

It is heating up across Western New York this week, with a heat advisory posted for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Temperatures are expected in the 90s Wednesday, with heat index values near 100 degrees in the afternoon.

The state health department encourages residents to utilize community swimming pools and splash pads or visit air-conditioned facilities, such as libraries, supermarkets and malls.

7 News has compiled a list of cooling centers across WNY to help you stay cool and safe this week.

Erie County:



Malls:

Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Dr, Amherst, 14226

716-834-8600 Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, 14221

716-633-1600 McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, 14219

716-427-1230 Walden Galleria Mall, 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, 14225

716-681-7600

Libraries:

Alden Ewell Free Library, 13280 Broadway, Alden, 14004,

716-937-7082 Angola Public Library, 34 N. Main St., Angola, 14006,

716-549-1271 Anna Reinstein Memorial Library, 2580 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, 14225,

716-892-8089 Audubon Branch, 350 John J. Audubon Pkwy., Amherst, 14228,

716-689-4922 Aurora Town Library, 550 Main St., East Aurora, 14052,

716-652-4440 Central (downtown Buffalo), 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, 14203,

716-858-8900 City Of Tonawanda Public Library, 333 Main St Tonawanda, 14150,

716-693-5043 Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place, Clarence, 14031,

716-741-265 Clearfield Branch, 770 Hopkins Road, Amherst, 14221,

716-688-4955 Concord Public Library, 18 Chapel St., Springville, 14141,

716-592-7742 Dudley Branch, 2010 South Park Ave., Buffalo, 14220,

716-823-1854 East Clinton Branch, 1929 Clinton St., Buffalo, 14206,

716-823-5626 Eden Library, 2901 East Church St., Eden, 14057,

716-992-4028 Eggertsville-Snyder Branch, 4622 Main St., Snyder, 14226,

716-839-0700 Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St., Buffalo,14207

716-875-0562 Elma Public Library, 1860 Bowen Rd., Elma, 14059,

716-652-2719 Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, 14208,

716-883-4418 Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Rd., Grand Island, 14072,

716-773-7124 Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St., Hamburg, 14075,

716-649-4415 Isaias Gonzales-Soto Branch, 280 Porter Ave., Buffalo, 14201,

716-882-1537 Julia Boyer Reinstein, 1030 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, 14227,

716-668-4991 Kenilworth Branch, 318 Montrose Ave., Buffalo, 14223,

716-834-7657 Kenmore Branch, 160 Delaware Rd., Kenmore, 14217,

716-873-2842 Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, 14218,

716-823-0630 Lake Shore Public Library, S-4857 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, 14075,

716-627-3017 Lancaster Library, 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, 14086,

716-683-1120 Marilla Free Library, 11637 Bullis Rd., Marilla, 14102,

716-652-7449 Newstead Public Library, 33 Main St. Akron, 14001,

716-542-2327 North Collins Public Library, 2095 School St., North Collins, 14111,

716-337-3211 North Park Branch, 975 Hertel Ave Buffalo, 14216,

716-875-3748 Orchard Park Public Library, S-4570 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, 14127,

716-662-9851 West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Rd., West Seneca, 14224,

716-674-2928 Williamsville Branch, 5571 Main St., Williamsville, 14221,

716-632-6176



Genesee County



Libraries

Byron-Bergen Public Library, 13 S. Lake St., Bergen, 14416

585-494-1120 Corfu Free Library, 7 Maple Ave., Corfu, 14036

585-599-3321 Haxton Memorial Library, 3 North Pearl St., Oakfield, 14125

585-948-9900 Pavilion Public Library, 5 Woodrow Dr., Pavilion, 14525

585-584-8843 Richmond Memorial Library,19 Ross St., Batavia, 14020

585-343-9550 Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Leroy, 14482

585-768-8300



Niagara County



Malls

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, 1900 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, 14304

716-297-1233

Libraries

Barker Free Library, 8706 Main St., Barker, 14012

716-795-334 Lewiston Public Library, 305 South Eighth St., Lewiston, 14092

716-754-4720 Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., Lockport, 14094

716-433-5935 Middleport Free Library, 9 Vernon St., Middleport, 14105

716-735-3281 Newfane Free Library, 2761 Maple Ave., Newfane, 14108

716-778-9344 Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main Street., Niagara Falls, 14305

716-286-4911 North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, 14120

716-693-4132 Ransomville Free Library, 3733 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, 14131

716-791-4073 Sanborn-Pekin Free Library, 5884 West St., Sanborn, 14132

716-731-9933 Wilson Free Library, 265 Young St., Wilson, 14172

716-751-6070 Youngstown Free Library, 240 Lockport St., Youngstown, 14174

716-745-3555



Orleans County

