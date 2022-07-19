Watch Now
Mostly sunny, warm and humid today with a slight chance for a late shower or thundershower.

Mostly sunny, warm and humid today with a few showers possible later this afternoon.
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jul 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area through early this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop later this afternoon mainly north of Buffalo. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs near 90.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

