BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area through early this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop later this afternoon mainly north of Buffalo. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

