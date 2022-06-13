Want to swim but don't have a pool? A complete guide to low-cost public pools and beaches opening for the summer season

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer vacation approaches, and temperatures reach highs of 90 during the week - 7 News decided to take a look at your options.

In 2020 and 2021, parks and public pools faced numerous lifeguard shortages, causing closures and abridged hours.

"We are feeling confident, and good. It's definitely a big difference from last year, when it comes to lifeguards. Of course - we are always looking. But we are ready to open up for everyone very soon," said Andrew Chouinard, from the New York State Parks Department.

Where can you go swimming in your community? A low-cost, community pool? A public park? Here's what you need to know:

All New York State Public Parks that contain either a beach, or an aquatic center will open full-time on June 25th.

Those parks are - Fort Niagara, Beaver Island, Woodlawn Beach, and Evangola State Parks. The parks are currently opened on shorter, weekend hours.

Full hours and information can be found directly at the New York State Parks Department website, found here.

Buffalo:

A spokesperson for the City tells 7 News to expect an announcement soon about which pools will be open, and if staffing shortages have effected the hours of operation.

The City operates 2 indoor pools, 2 wading pools, 7 outdoor pools, and 10 splash pads.

You can find the most updated information on the City's website, here.

Niagara Falls:

Per a spokeswoman for the City of Niagara Falls, the 91st St. Pool and Center Court pool will be opened. "An exact schedule for each pool has not been determined yet."

In addition, the Hyde Park pool will "undergo extensive renovations and upgrades this summer."

North Tonawanda:

"The Memorial Pool in NT will be opened right on schedule barring any complications for all on June 25th," said Alex Domaradzki, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City.

Hamburg:

The village's swim center, located at 80 Torry Drive, opened on Saturday, June 4th. There is only one public aquatic center.

Full hours of operation can be found here.

East Aurora:

The community pool, located at 690 South St., has differing hours week by week.

For a complete run-down of hours and rates, you can see the schedule here.

Orchard Park:

Orchard Park offers numerous open swims as well as aquatic lessons for children and adults.

Their hours of operation can be located here.

The village's community pool is located in Garrison Park.

Garrison Park's community rules and hours can be found here.

