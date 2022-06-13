Watch
Want to swim but don't have a pool? A complete guide to low-cost public pools and beaches opening for the summer season

With high temperatures on the way - 7 News is breaking down exactly where and when you can swim at little or no cost to you.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 17:44:53-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer vacation approaches, and temperatures reach highs of 90 during the week - 7 News decided to take a look at your options.

In 2020 and 2021, parks and public pools faced numerous lifeguard shortages, causing closures and abridged hours.

"We are feeling confident, and good. It's definitely a big difference from last year, when it comes to lifeguards. Of course - we are always looking. But we are ready to open up for everyone very soon," said Andrew Chouinard, from the New York State Parks Department.

Where can you go swimming in your community? A low-cost, community pool? A public park? Here's what you need to know:

New York State Public Parks:

Buffalo:

Niagara Falls:

  • Per a spokeswoman for the City of Niagara Falls, the 91st St. Pool and Center Court pool will be opened. "An exact schedule for each pool has not been determined yet."
  • In addition, the Hyde Park pool will "undergo extensive renovations and upgrades this summer."

North Tonawanda:

  • "The Memorial Pool in NT will be opened right on schedule barring any complications for all on June 25th," said Alex Domaradzki, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City.

Hamburg:

East Aurora:

Orchard Park:

Cheektowaga:

Williamsville:

Clarence:

  • Clarence's community pool opens on June 19th. The hours shift following that week, going into June 25th.
  • Hours and sign-up here.
