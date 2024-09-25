Western Regional OTB to vote on contract after offering Byron Brown job as next President and CEO

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this month Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was offered the job to become the next President and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

The current President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, will be leaving the gambling agency at the end of the year.

7 News' Kristen Mirand was in Batavia on Wednesday for the Western Regional OTB Board of Directors committee meetings.

On the table was discussing Brown’s contract.

The committee met for about two hours negotiating Brown’s contract. Not much was said afterward except that the OTB Board of Directors will vote on Brown’s contract tomorrow.

“In executive session, the personnel committee voted to send the contract of Byron Brown to the board for full approval tomorrow morning and tomorrow we will vote on the contract,” board member Elliott Winter said.

7 News anticipates for the vote to pass and for Brown to accept.

Should Brown accept the offer, he would make history by choosing to step down early as Mayor of Buffalo. He’s already serving an unprecedented fifth term in office after being first elected in 2006.

According to the city charter, should Brown leave, Common Council President Chris Scanlon would become acting mayor.