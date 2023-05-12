Western New York woman remembered for her passion for helping others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York woman is being remembered by the community for her passion for helping others.

Mary Alloy owned Just Pizza in Amherst and was known for her passion for animals. In February 2020, 7 News brought you her story when she partnered with the Niagara County SPCA to help shelter dogs get adopted. Pictures of adoptable dogs appeared on Just Pizza boxes in hopes of inspiring customers to share the dog's photo or adopt them. Alloy then partnered with Ten Lives Club in February 2021 to feature adoptable cats on all pizza boxes.

In July 2021, the SPCA serving Erie County honored Alloy by dedicating a kennel in her name.

Just last week 7 News met with the Alloy family as they were asking for the community's support. In November 2020, Mary was diagnosed with stage four cancer, her family was asking for the community's support to lift her spirits through "Rose-Mary Day," in which they would drop off flowers.

On Friday, Sweet Buffalo shared a message remembering Alloy which said in part: