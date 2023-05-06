Flowers for a generous woman battling cancer

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Say it with flowers.

That's what people did for a woman who is used to helping others, rather than receiving it herself.

Mary Alloy is fighting stage 4 cancer, so on Saturday, people were encouraged to stop by her home on Colvin Boulevard and bring her flowers.

Her kids came up with the idea, to let their mom smell the flowers while she is still with us.

They call it Rose-Mary Day.

Complete strangers got into the act, flooding the front porch with all kinds of colorful bouquets.

We've done stories on Mary before.

She is the owner of Just Pizza and Wing Company in Amherst.

She has put pictures of shelter dogs and cats on her pizza boxes, trying to find them new forever homes.

She's also helped out many other charitable organizations over the years.

