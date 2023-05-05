Rose-Mary Day: honoring a selfless woman and mother of four

TOWN OF TONAWANDA — Mary Alloy's family is in need of your help to help celebrate her through Rose-Mary Day this weekend.

During the pandemic, the owner of Just Pizza in Amherst gave away 50-dollar gift certificates to anyone adopting a shelter dog.

Mary's family is seeking your help to lift her spirits as she continues her courageous fight against stage four cancer.

"I just picture everyone in a Congo line dropping off flowers while she's still alive, and I just imagine dropping them at her feet while she is still alive and can enjoy them," said Alex Alloy, Mary's youngest son.

In November 2020, Mary was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer. Now, her two sons, two daughters, and her husband hope the same community she supported will support her through Rose-Mary Day. They're asking everyone to drop off flowers this weekend to lift her spirits.

To their surprise, 716-yard Glitz has already put a sign in their mother's yard: "Rose Mary day - we love you."

WKBW 716 Yard Glitz sign outside of Mary's home on Colvin Boulevard.

"The outpouring already has been amazing, and the name came from that she has been the spice of life for everyone," said Charles Alloy, Mary's oldest son.

Mary is a woman who was led by her heart -- giving away free pizzas during a challenging time for small businesses, even when her own family advised against it.

"She held through, she stayed true to herself, and she followed her vision, and here she is today with her own little day," said Alex.

Mary's family hopes her story inspires all of us to give the ones we love their *own* Rose-Mary day, every day.

"It is how karma works, and when you really want to do something, you stick with it, and you will receive it when it is time," said Charles.

Her sons always say to give the ones you love flowers before it is too late.

"People wait too long to give flowers to the ones they admire and love," said Alex.

You can drop off flowers at her address at 1677 Colvin Boulevard, from noon to 3 Saturday and Sunday.