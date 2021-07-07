Shelter volunteer honored with kennel in her name

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There’s no doubt Mary Alloy of Amherst loves animals, and it’s no secret she’s a beloved member of the animal shelter and rescue community.

On her birthday, on the 7th of July, the SPCA of Erie County offered Alloy a special birthday surprise, dedicating kennel #7 to her.

Alloy is a woman who doesn’t let any animal get left behind. Last year, we told you how the owner of Just Pizza in Amherst featured adoptable pets on pizza takeout boxes.

“I feel bad for everyone here and hope they find forever homes,” she said.

Alloy was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma in December, and through it all was still raising money for adopted pets at the Niagara County SPCA. She says volunteering and helping animals is what she wants to do.

“It just feels special,” she said.

