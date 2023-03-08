Western New York continues to support the family of fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On March 1, Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno was killed in a four-alarm fire on Main Street.

Arno was a three-year member of the department and Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner William Renaldo said he was a bright young man with everything in front of him, he was married over the summer and had a three-year-old daughter at home.

"Just a great all-around person, no one ever had anything negative to say about Firefighter Arno," said Renaldo.

Since the department announced Arno was killed, Western New York has stepped up to support his family in multiple ways.

According to Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282, a wake will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. A funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral on Franklin Street in Buffalo.