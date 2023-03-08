Western New York continues to support the family of fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On March 1, Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno was killed in a four-alarm fire on Main Street.
Arno was a three-year member of the department and Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner William Renaldo said he was a bright young man with everything in front of him, he was married over the summer and had a three-year-old daughter at home.
"Just a great all-around person, no one ever had anything negative to say about Firefighter Arno," said Renaldo.
Since the department announced Arno was killed, Western New York has stepped up to support his family in multiple ways.
- Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 announced checks could be made payable to Buffalo Professional Firefighters and mailed/dropped off to - 500 Southside Pkwy Buffalo NY 14210, (716) 856-4130. In addition, Venmo donations could be sent to @IAFF282. The 716 Foundation has put up billboards on the 190 and the 33 before entering downtown with information on how to donate to the Arno family via Venmo.
- Two GoFundMe fundraisers were also set up, one by Delton Arno which has raised over $275,000, and another one by Courtney Englert which has raised over $110,000.
- The Buffalo Sabres announced the donation of their 50/50 raffle from Monday's game to the Arno family. The jackpot total was $85,700.
- Oxford Pennant announced the donation of all profits from online sales last weekend to the Arno family. A total of $25,720.41 was raised.
- F45 Training announced the F45 locations in Black Rock and Amherst will donate proceeds from a special offer to the Arno family. The offer began on March 3 and continues through March 10.
- Students at the Elmwood Village Charter School made cards filled with messages of comfort and love. More than 100 cards, along with a care package and cookies, were delivered to Engine 2 on Tuesday.
- Hofbrauhaus Buffalo will host a benefit Thursday from 4 p.m. to close. Hofbrauhaus said 15% of total sales will be donated to the Arno family and happy hour pricing will be available for all first responders close. Cash donations will also be accepted. You can click here for reservations or call (716) 939-2337.
- During the benefit at Hofbrauhaus, these shirts will be sold for $20 and all proceeds will go to the Arno family.
According to Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282, a wake will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. A funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral on Franklin Street in Buffalo.