Local foundation puts up billboards with info on how to donate to Jason Arno's family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Support from our Western New York community has been nonstop since the tragic loss of fire fighter Jason Arno.

"Personally you want to do something good," said Martin Szymanski, 716 Foundation Board Member & Firefighter. "I think everybody wants to do something good and this is your opportunity to do something good."

Finding the light after a tragedy is never easy but the 716 Foundation says the least they can do is try.

"Early on in this process we got a call from the 716 Foundation and they wanted to be a part of it and they wanted to help do a big push for donations and they've been a huge help," said Vincent Ventresca, President of the Buffalo Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 282 Union.

Szymanski said the 716 Foundation usually focuses on supporting minority, at risk and special needs children but when the time came to support Jason Arno and his family, they wasted no time jumping into action.

"The first thing we did was we got the ball rolling with money," said Szymanski. "We set up the Venmo, we set up billboards. Tomorrow we start a digital campaign. Buffalo News to help raise money. I believe right now we're up to about $65,000 raised for the family."

The 716 Foundation put up billboards inbound on the 190 and the 33 before entering downtown. On them you can find information on how to donate to the Venmo fundraiser for Jason Arno's family.

WKBW The 716 Foundation sponsored billboards with information on how to donate to Jason Arno's family.

Ventresca said support like this from the Western New York community has been overwhelmimg.

"I mean this community is just amazing," said Ventresca. "Whenever there's something or there's a need, they step up and I just can't tell you how much myself and the family and the local 282 appreciate that so much."

For some, making a donation may just bring a little bit of light. However, Szymanski said no amount of money could ever fill the void.

"I'm glad that we're here to help but its very sad, its very tragic," said Szymanski. "I can't imagine losing my son and I can't imagine the pain that the family is feeling right now. The community is trying to help."

He said sometimes just trying to help is the best way to do something good.

"You can't do anything for him but you want to do something for the family more than anything," said Szymanski. "And the community here is just tremendous. There ain't no place like Buffalo."

If you would like to donate to Jason Arno's family you can do so by sending an amount directly to

@IAFF282 on the Venmo App

or you can send checks to the

Buffalo Professional Firefighters Union Office

at 500 South Side Parkway

Buffalo, NY 14210