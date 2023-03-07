Elmwood Village Charter students make emotional cards and video for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The loss of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno has impacted our entire community. For teachers and students at Elmwood Village Charter School the tragedy, hits close to home.

"Engine 2 is our local fire department just down the street," says Jennifer Seitz, a reading teacher at Elmwood Village Charter School. "We were actually able to see the smoke from the fire from our window. When our kids came in from recess they actually smelled like smoke that day. It was very impactful."

Engine 2, where Arno was stationed at the time of his death, is only blocks from Elmwood Village Charter School. That's why the school community decided to do something to try and raise the spirits of the brave men and woman of the Buffalo Fire Department that lost one of their own.

So they made cards filled with messages of comfort and love.

Jeff Russo Reading teacher Jennifer Seitz and her students at Elmwood Village Charter School who helped to create dozens of cards for the Buffalo Fire Department and Engine 2.

Dozens and dozens of cards were created by students of all ages at EVCS. More than 100 cards, along with a care package and cookies, will be delivered to Engine 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

"These kids are amazing," said Seitz. "The empathy, compassion, love and kindness that they put into these cards are beautiful and it makes me very proud."

Seitz then took pictures of the cards and put together an emotional video tribute for Firefighter Arno that has well over 1000 views on Youtube.

7 News spoke to several of the students that wanted to make sure the Buffalo Fire Department received their cards and the messages they contained.

"I'm sorry firefighters," said Lennon Seitz, who is a 2nd grader at EVCS. "Thank you for protecting us. I'm sorry for your loss."

Jeff Russo Many of the cards included personal messages of love and support for the Buffalo Fire Department.

"I wanted to make sure they remember who he was," said Jax Torres, an 8th grader at ECVS. "He was a father and husband. He was a son to somebody. He will always be remembered as an amazing human being that risked his life that day."

"I hope that it shows them that we care about them," said Christopher Boyd, an 8th grade at ECVS. "We are here for them as much as they are here for us."

Boyd them read his card for us.

"I'm sorry for you loss," Boyd said. "He is, and always will be a greatly appreciated. I never met him, but I bet he was a great person. Rest in peace his soul."

"I was upset," said 7th grader Lexia Ramos. "He helped out our community, and saved people from fires, and he didn't deserve to have his life taken away. . . . I just wanted to say sorry for your loss, and I send my condolences."

Many of the faculty and students at Elmwood Village Charter School have a strong connection to the Buffalo firefighting community. Many have family members that are active firefighters. The hope is that the messages shared in the card will bring a small sense of relief.

"I hope it brings a little bit of comfort knowing that they are not alone," said Seitz. "They have the support of even the youngest members of our community. This is a little way to give back."

