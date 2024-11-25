'We're ready': Impact of potential snow on post-Thanksgiving travel and the Buffalo Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time this season, snow is in the forecast for much of Western New York, with the potential for a "significant" lake effect event later this week and the weekend.

Of immediate interest is the potential impact on post-Thanksgiving travel and the Sunday Night Football game in Orchard Park between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

It's a situation the Orchard Park Highway Department is monitoring closely.

"We've been watching it now for about a week," said Andy Slotman, Highway Superintendent for the Town of Orchard Park. "We're anticipating winter weather coming in for the end of the holiday and the Bills game Sunday."

During any snow event, Slotman told me that the Town of Orchard Park works with state and county partners to keep roads clear near and around Highmark Stadium. He said he will meet with his emergency management team and employees this week to discuss addressing any potential snow surrounding the game as the forecast becomes clearer.

"It may be the first of this season, but it's not the first that we've ever dealt with," said Slotman. "The challenging part is obviously when it snows and what rates and whether or not we can have everything cleared."

The Town of Orchard Park has 11 large snow plows, three loaders with snow removal equipment, and a team of around 40 employees.

"Obviously we will have a lot of visitors that come into our community. We will be here probably on standby to make sure they can all get home safely if the weather does come in as predicted," said Slotman. "We're ready."