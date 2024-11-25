Aaron's Forecast: Clouds increase with rain showers developing this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will we have snow this weekend? The answer is YES. Most likely the snow will be south of Buffalo and the event could be significant. We will be watching this closely.

Some sunshine to start your Monday. Clouds will increase this afternoon with rain showers later today. Rain is likely overnight with winds and temperatures increasing overnight. Winds will be strong on Tuesday as temperatures fall during the day. A big travel day on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a brief rain or snow shower possible. Rain and snow showers likely on Thursday. Lake effect snow is likely Friday through Sunday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, mid 30s.

