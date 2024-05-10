'We can save lives': Death of NYS Thruway Authority worker highlights importance of responsible driving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a New York State Thruway Authority worker was killed and another was injured on I-90 on Thursday.

Police said troopers responded to I-90 in the Town of Chili just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and preliminary investigation revealed a tractor-trailer was traveling east when it struck the two workers in a work zone.

62-year-old Vincent J. Giammarva, of Leroy was killed. 58-year-old Mark Vara of Scottsville remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The importance of roadside and work zone safety is top of mind following the tragic incident.

"I've been in the trenches, so to speak, on the shoulders of the highway," said Kevin Fortner. "Close quarters, high speeds, you've got a lot of traffic moving quickly by you."

As an Associate Manager with AAA Western and Central New York, Fortner has over eight years of experience providing roadside service and knows first-hand.

"I've actually once been clipped, fortunately for me that was a slow-speed interaction," said Fortner. "Definitely one those occasions that woke you up to the danger that we are dealing with."

Karen Hoak, Deputy Commissioner of Highways for Erie County, says safety is always the top priority for employees.

"We do specific training for work zone safety, and flagging," said Hoak. "There's a lot of different components that go into situational awareness to keep them safe."

According to WorkZoneSafety.Org in 2022, 891 people, including 94 highway workers died in work zone accidents.

"It's people not paying attention behind the wheel," said Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations for AAA Western and Central New York.

Carey believes the expansion of New York's Slow Down Move Over Law to include all disabled vehicles has helped, but it's up to drivers to do their part.

"We try and remind all drivers to pay attention, put their phones down, and make sure you are focusing on the task of driving," said Carey.

It's advice Fortner says will go a long way for workers trying to remain safe on our roadways.

"We want to be able to go home to our family at the end of our shift," said Fortner. "Put the phone down, slow down, move over and give us a little bit of room to work."