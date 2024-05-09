New York State Thruway Authority worker killed on I-90 in Henrietta

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a New York State Thruway Authority worker was killed on I-90 in Henrietta on Thursday.

According to Hochul, the worker was killed while setting up a work zone. Another worker was injured in the incident and is in serious condition.

"We are heartbroken over this senseless death, praying for the recovery of the injured worker and grateful to first responders who sprang into action to support their fellow public servants. This incident is a tragic reminder: responsible driving is a life-saving skill, and all New Yorkers should remain alert, slow down and move over when approaching a work zone or stopped vehicle.” - Gov. Hochul

NYS Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq released the following statement:

"Earlier today, one of our dedicated Thruway Authority colleagues lost his life when he was struck by a tractor trailer while setting up a work zone on I-90 near Henrietta. Another colleague was also hit and sustained serious injuries.



Our Maintenance employees embody the heart and soul of this organization. Roadside workers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road.



New York State Police are investigating the crash.



The entire Thruway family is in mourning and our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of everyone involved."

According to the Thruway Authority, I-90 east is closed at exit 47 (LeRoy) and all traffic must exit at exit 47. The thruway authority said drivers should plan for extended delays and should seek alternate routes.