New York's 'Move Over' Law now expanded to require drivers to move over for all vehicles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joshua Smith knows better than anyone how dangerous it can be on the side of the road.

He's been a tow truck driver with Rusiniak's Service in Cheektowaga for six years and he makes it a point to always be on guard and to look over his shoulder when he's roadside helping a stranded customer.

He notices how the cars driving by don't always slow down.

"Speed past us. They don't slow down or they wait until the last minute to slow down that's going to cause another accident," he said. "...And then as soon as you hear the rumble strips, you either, you gotta dart out of the way guys."

Every year in the U.S., about 300 people are killed while outside their vehicles.

On Wednesday, a new law goes into effect in New York State requiring drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles on the shoulder.

STARTING TODAY, New York's Move Over Law has been expanded to include ALL VEHICLES.



When the law was first passed in 2011, it applied only to emergency vehicles. The law was expanded over the years to include other kinds of vehicles, like tow trucks and sanitation trucks. Now it includes personal vehicles too.

NYS Trooper James O'Callaghan says it's all about keeping people safe — those whose cars have broken down and those who are coming to help them.

"Maybe they got a flat tire. Maybe they're broke down on the side of the road. These could be families with kids inside those vehicles," he said.

Failing to abide by the law could mean a ticket.

"You're looking at about $275," O'Callaghan said. "And three points on your license. But unfortunately, that shouldn't be the deterrent. What should be the deterrent is you could take someone's life or really injure somebody from not moving over and giving them the space and the safety they need."

The expanded law goes into effect 13 years after NYS Trooper Kevin Dobson was killed when he was struck by a car as he was conducting a traffic stop on I-290.

"It's one of the things that we always keep close to our heart, for those of us that know Kevin or those that haven't met him. It's a reminder of just how dangerous this job could be," O'Callaghan said.

Smith is glad to know that the new law will protect everyone, including tow truck drivers coming to help drivers in trouble.

"Regardless if it's 7 o'clock in the morning or 2 o'clock in the morning, you're, you want to go home," Smith said. "And that's all we want to do."