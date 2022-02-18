Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Town of Evans declares state of emergency due to ice jams and flooding

items.[0].image.alt
Town of Evans Emergency Management Office
Evans flooding
Posted at 12:49 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 12:49:31-05

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Evans has declared a state of emergency due to ice jams and flooding.

Officials say the declaration is effective February 17, 2022 for up to 24-36 hours.

Route 5 was closed from Beach Road to Sturgeon Point Road due to flooding Thursday, it remains closed Friday.

Flooding has had a major impact in the region since Thursday, you can find more information here, here and the latest weather information here.

You can find a copy of the state of emergency declaration below.

town of evans state of emergency.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!