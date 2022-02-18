Town of Evans declares state of emergency due to ice jams and flooding

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Evans has declared a state of emergency due to ice jams and flooding.

Officials say the declaration is effective February 17, 2022 for up to 24-36 hours.

Route 5 was closed from Beach Road to Sturgeon Point Road due to flooding Thursday, it remains closed Friday.

Flooding has had a major impact in the region since Thursday

