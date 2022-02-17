Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Portion of Route 5 in Evans closed in both directions due to flooding

items.[0].image.alt
Town of Evans Emergency Management Office
Evans flooding
Posted at 2:49 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 14:49:39-05

EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Route 5 in Evans from Gold Street to Backus Road is closed in both directions due to flooding.

Emergency management officials from the town say tractor trailers are asked to turn off on Sturgeon Point Road.

The closure started around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!