Portion of Route 5 in Evans closed in both directions due to flooding

EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Route 5 in Evans from Gold Street to Backus Road is closed in both directions due to flooding.

Tractor Trailers are asked to turn off on Sturgeon Point Road.@NITTEC @WGRZ @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Hnu3v1uTtw — Evans Emergency Mgt (@TOEDisasterMgt) February 17, 2022

Emergency management officials from the town say tractor trailers are asked to turn off on Sturgeon Point Road.

The closure started around 2 p.m. Thursday.