WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Emergency Services crews are warning about flooding in West Seneca that's requiring residents to evacuate.

Emergency services crews say Buffalo River flooding is occurring near Electric Avenue and Casimer Street and the Lexington Green neighborhood.

The Erie County Department of Public Works says to avoid the Mineral Springs and Lexington Green area.

