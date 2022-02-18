Watch
Erie County ice jams cause some flooding in Buffalo

Cazenovia Creek Ice Jam
Posted at 7:07 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 19:07:50-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Throughout Thursday massive ice blocks flowed through the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek, at some points creating ice jams.

Ray Lewandowski, of Buffalo, watched as water crept up closer to his house on Thursday afternoon due a jam in the Buffalo River.

The Stevenson Street bridge closed around 2 p.m. on Thursday due to ice jams. At one point the backup caused the ice chunks to elevate and touch bottom of the bridge. An ice jam near the Bailey Avenue bridge was to blame for that backup, as ice was at a standstill. That jam cleared up around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to send the blocks of ice rushing west.

Erie County crews are continuing to monitor all potential flooding as the county remains under a Flood Warning until 1 a.m. Thursday.

