Erie County ice jams cause some flooding in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Throughout Thursday massive ice blocks flowed through the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek, at some points creating ice jams.

Ray Lewandowski, of Buffalo, watched as water crept up closer to his house on Thursday afternoon due a jam in the Buffalo River.

The Stevenson Street bridge closed around 2 p.m. on Thursday due to ice jams. At one point the backup caused the ice chunks to elevate and touch bottom of the bridge. An ice jam near the Bailey Avenue bridge was to blame for that backup, as ice was at a standstill. That jam cleared up around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to send the blocks of ice rushing west.

Ice jam near Bailey Ave bridge is now backing up all the way to here at the Stevenson St. bridge, which just closed, & will remain that way. pic.twitter.com/LakfZkEXkv — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) February 17, 2022

Erie County crews are continuing to monitor all potential flooding as the county remains under a Flood Warning until 1 a.m. Thursday.