Tops to provide access to counseling to all employees following mass shooting at Jefferson Avenue store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets will provide access to counseling to all associates following the mass shooting at its Jefferson Avenue location in Buffalo on Saturday.

In addition, Tops is working to find alternative access to groceries for people in the community while their store is closed.

In a statement, a Tops spokesperson wrote:

The Tops family is heartbroken over the senseless violence that impacted our associates and customers at our store on Jefferson Avenue.



We are working quickly to make sure that all of our associates have access to counseling and support that they may need.



Tops has been committed to this community and to the city of Buffalo for decades and this tragedy will not change that commitment. We are working to find alternatives for our customers in this community while the store is closed and will provide updates in the near future.

Four Tops employees were among the 13 people shot on Saturday, including beloved security guard Aaron Salter. Investigators say Salter heroically tried to stop the shooter, firing at him inside the store. The shooter's body armor stopped Salter's fire. Salter was killed in the confrontation.