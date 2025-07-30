‘There is clearly hope’: Four parishes file second lawsuit against Buffalo Diocese

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — For a second time this month, a lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in the ongoing contribution plan for the bankruptcy settlement.

“They're just angry about the amount of the assessment,” remarked Mary Pruski, Save Our Buffalo Churches.

WKBW Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bowmansville, one of four churches in the latest lawsuit.

Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bowmansville, St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Depew, All Saints Parish in Lockport, and Holy Apostles Parish in Jamestown – all joining this latest lawsuit.

It is an attempt to stop the diocese from receiving parish funds for the proposed $150 million bankruptcy settlement. Parishes are required to contribute 80 percent.

WKBW Lawsuit.

The suit states it would be “financially devastating” and cause “irreparable harm” to these parishes.

Parishioners involved in this lawsuit declined to comment, so I met with Mary Pruski, with Save Our Buffalo Churches, who's part of the first lawsuit filed earlier this month.

WKBW Mary Pruski, Save Our Buffalo Churches.

"We wish for the civil courts to parallel the Canon Law course, await for a final decision from the dicastery before any of those funds would be remitted. And the thing is, the dicastery could take another year,” Pruski explained.

The first lawsuit included five churches: Blessed Sacrament in the Town of Tonawanda, Our Lady of Peace in Clarence, St. Bernadette in Orchard Park, St. Aloysius in Cheektowaga, and St. John XXIII in West Seneca.

WKBW Church cross.

"There is clearly hope, and the hard part is waiting for that hope to come through. But we're seeing in bits and pieces, already receiving about 20 suspensions that we have now all alone, is pretty amazing and definitely noteworthy in terms of history with Canon Law,” Pruski noted.

The diocese responded to this latest lawsuit, saying it "does not comment on pending litigation.”

“As a matter of long-standing policy and legal prudence, the Diocese of Buffalo does not comment on pending litigation. This policy is in place to protect the integrity of the legal process, ensure fairness to all parties involved, and maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information.



We respect the public's interest in these matters and appreciate the news media’s understanding of our position. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and will continue to cooperate fully with all legal processes as required.”



Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

WKBW St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Depew.

In the meantime, Pruski tells me to stay tuned for more because a third group of parishes is planning to file another lawsuit.

"I’m sure this is rocking some socks in Rome to see this amount of defiance, this amount of outcry for help,” responded Pruski.

WKBW Sacred Heart of Jesus statue outside Bowmansville church.

The parishes involved in the first lawsuit filed against the diocese are scheduled to be back in court on August 12th, and I’ve learned that Canon Law Attorney Philip Gray will be here for that appearance.

