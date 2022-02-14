Teen in custody in connection to shooting during attack at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 17-year-old boy is in custody in connection to the shooting of a security guard during an attack at McKinley High School on February 9.

BREAKING: BPD have a 17 year old male in custody in connection with last Wednesday's shooting of a security guard at McKinley High School. The investigation is ongoing. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 14, 2022

The security guard, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the leg during the attack. Crime Stoppers released a photo of a shooting suspect Friday and a reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment. The security guard was treated and released from the hospital and police said a 13-year-old was also grazed by a bullet on his side during the attack. He did not seek treatment until Thursday for a minor grazing wound.

There was also a stabbing during the attack. Thursday, police announced a 17-year-old boy was in custody in connection to the stabbing of a 14-year-old student. He was arraigned on second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges Friday and was in court Monday for a bail review and the judge ruled he continued to be held in custody. He cited a flight risk, that he fled the scene and is not a US citizen. The 14-year-old student was stabbed 10 times, nine times to the chest and abdomen and once to the leg. DA Flynn said he was injured "pretty badly" and has a little ways to go to be released from the hospital.

DA Flynn said there was a "brewing dispute" among a group of kids earlier in the day. The dispute rolled over into the parking lot outside of school after dismissal and led to a fight. There were approximately 15-25 students in the parking lot when the fight started. The security guard rushed over to break up the fight and that is when "multiple" shots were fired. One struck the guard in the leg and the other grazed the 13-year-old on his side.

Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash sent a letter to parents outlining what will take place this coming week, including counseling available for students and staff who want it. You can find more information here.