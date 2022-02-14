Outline for Buffalo's McKinley High School in wake of attack

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's going to take a few more days before things start getting back to normal at McKinley High School in Buffalo.

This follows Wednesday's attack on a student and security guard there.

Schools superintendent Doctor Kriner Cash sent a letter to parents outlining what will take place this coming week, including counseling available for students and staff who want it.

Remote learning will continue until Thursday when juniors and seniors return for in-person learning.

Freshmen and sophomores will return to class on Friday.

However, all after-school activities will resume in-person on Monday.

The letter also outlines long and short term security needs in the wake of Wednesday's attack outside the school.

Here's part of the letter sent out over the weekend.

Immediate needs: Some of these items are listed in either short-term or long-term plans but have been identified as needing to be expedited.

• Full Security team is needed all week to check lockers and support stakeholder meetings

• The Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management School will prepare food for the parent meeting on Tuesday

• PEL will be on-site to support on Monday

• A recent typist vacancy must be filled immediately to ensure the main office is staffed with three individuals

• 20 high tech communications radios and weapons detection systems must be expedited as they are needed immediately

• BPD School Resource Officers (SROs) (2) coverage during arrival & dismissal (7:45-9:00 and 3:15-4:15) recommended location on school grounds, visible by foot (Mayor Brown has confirmed)

• Alarm doors for external exits (doors of high concern must be prioritized)

• Cameras updated and repaired

• Five consistent security officers daily

• Any door locks throughout the school that are in need of repairs addressed

• Daily cleaning occurring throughout the day; this includes removing writing on walls daily.

• Identify the top ten students needing the support of an alternative program must be moved with a plan to support up to 50 eventually (remote instruction for the rest of 2021-2022 and programming assignment 2022-203)

• Repair the boarded-up window in the front of the school before parent meetings on Tuesday (2/15).

Investigators have a 17 year old in custody for the stabbing.

He's charged with attempted murder and assault.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

Meantime the student victim in that attack is still recovering in the hospital.

A second student grazed by a bullet is doing fine, and the security guard is back home.