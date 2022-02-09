Student stabbed, security officer shot at McKinley High School in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police now say a 14-year-old student was stabbed and a security guard was shot at McKinley High School, Wednesday afternoon.

Police now say the student is out of surgery and is recovering.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the south side of the building at the end of a walkway by the parking lot.

According to police, a dispute occurred between multiple people and an individual pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

A male student was stabbed and taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and is undergoing surgery, no word was given on the student's condition.

During surgery, investigators determined that the student was stabbed after initially reporting the student was shot.

The second victim was a security guard, who police said was shot in the leg and taken to Erie County Medical Center with "non-life-threatening" injuries.

School was dismissed for the day around 3:25 p.m. but about 100 students remained in the building for after school activities when the shooting and stabbing occurred and the school was placed in lockdown.

Around 6:20 p.m. the students remained in the building, but the building was cleared and police said everyone in the building was safe.

The lockdown was shifted to a shelter in place and school officials were facilitating getting the students out of the school and reuniting them with parents.

As of around the same time, police said no one was in custody and there were several resources in the area working to investigate and identify a suspect.

There was not believed to be an immediate threat in the area.

A shelter in place was also issued for nearby Buffalo State College and it was lifted around 6:30 p.m. Evening classes at Buffalo State College have been canceled for Wednesday due to the shooting.

Buffalo police are advising people to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says McKinley High School will go remote for the next three days due to the shooting.

Parent Markel Haul was anxiously awaiting for his son to be released from the school Wednesday evening.

Haul tells 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley, his son, a junior, called to tell him there was a shooting right outside the school and he had to go back inside the school building.

Haul says he was terrified to learn his son was inside after the shooting.

“I spoke to a teacher that was with him. She was terrified, so I know my son was upset because they said they had to be quiet and they had to wait for the swat team to come in there and take care of things. It's nasty,” Haul replied.

His son was among the 100-students who had to remain inside the school building Wednesday.

Haul says police would not give parents answers at the scene and he did not receive any information from the city school district.

“What goes through your mind, as a Buffalo School parent, when hear something like this and your child now involved waiting inside to be released?” Buckley asked. “I never thought this could happen,” responded Haul.

Markel then called his son to check in while he was still inside the school as we were able to listen. anxiously awaiting his son's release from the school building.

“Did they say anything about you leaving?” Haul asked his son. “No. Not yet,” replied his son.

The student said authorities were checking student book backs.

