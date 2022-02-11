Teen charged in connection to stabbing at McKinley High School; search for shooting suspect ongoing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following an attack at McKinley High School Wednesday, a teen has been charged in connection to a stabbing and the search for a shooting suspect is ongoing.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges in connection to the stabbing. He was arraigned just after midnight Friday on second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges. He is due back in court Monday where the judge will conduct a bail review, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said he will ask for him to be remanded and kept in custody.

Officials said they are continuing to search for "multiple" others who may have been involved in the stabbing.

A security guard, a 27-year-old man, was also shot in the leg during the attack and officials announced Friday the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Crime Stoppers released a photo of a shooting suspect, which can be seen above, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect.

The 14-year-old student was stabbed 10 times, nine times to the chest and abdomen and once to the leg, he was described as stable and "doing reasonably well" by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown Friday. DA Flynn said he was injured "pretty badly" and has a little ways to go to be released from the hospital.

The security guard was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said a 13-year-old was also grazed by a bullet on his side during the attack. That individual did not seek treatment until Thursday but police said it is a minor grazing wound.

DA Flynn said there was a "brewing dispute" among a group of kids earlier in the day. The dispute rolled over into the parking lot outside of school after dismissal and led to a fight. There were approximately 15-25 students in the parking lot when the fight started. The security guard rushed over to break up the fight and that is when "multiple" shots were fired. One struck the guard in the leg and the other grazed a 13-year-old on his side.

An update was provided by the mayor, Buffalo police and district attorney Friday, you can watch the update below.

McKinley High School will be remote Friday and Monday. Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash is expected hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the high school.