SUNY Erie Community College to consider new location for its South Campus in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a resolution from the SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, the college will consider a new location for its South Campus in Orchard Park.

The resolution states:

WHEREAS; The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees has reviewed multiple external studies regarding the facilities and programming of the College, and continues to consider the College’s current and future fiscal challenges, and



WHEREAS; this review has included consideration of enrollment trends and deferred maintenance costs in relation to the College’s current South Campus;



NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED; that, in order to facilitate the implementation of the College’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, specifically the foundational principle of Institutional Sustainability, the Board of Trustees hereby authorizes and directs the administration to issue a request for proposals for a new location near the College’s current South Campus.

This comes after the college announced plans in March 2022 to "reorganize campus operations to create efficiencies and cost savings," which included reducing the footprint of South Campus.

The plan to "reorganize campus" also included the canceling of six programs at South Campus that it said had "historically low enrollment."

In response, in August 2022, students and faculty held a forum to bring awareness to why the South Campus should stay.

In September 2022 it was announced that several athletic fields would be transferred from South Campus to North Campus due to construction on the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

In May 2023 7 News took a deeper look at the future of ECC as students and the board of trustees remained hopeful for the future.

On December 5, Dr. Adiam Tsegai was named president of ECC during a special SUNY Board of Trustees meeting.