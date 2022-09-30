ECC to transfer athletic fields from South to North Campus ahead of Bills stadium construction

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees met on Thursday to discuss the future of their campuses.

The Board of Trustees agreed to make some permanent changes to their athletics due to the new Buffalo Bills stadium construction starting next spring.

According to ECC President Dr. David Balkin, ECC has been working with the county and the Town of Amherst to add hybrid turf fields to the North end of ECC North for both campuses to share.

Baseball, softball, and soccer will be moved to ECC North but football will continue at ECC South during construction. The Board of Trustees say they have plans to potentially relocate their stadium in the future.

Academic buildings will not be impacted during this time.