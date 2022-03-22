SUNY Erie Community College announces plans to 'reorganize campus operations'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Erie Community College has announced plans to "reorganize campus operations to create efficiencies and cost savings," which includes reducing the footprint of South Campus.

SUNY Erie said as part of the plans it will be canceling six programs that have had "historically low enrollment,"

Casino Gaming Machine Repair Technology

Computer Aided Drafting & Design Technology

Dental Laboratory Technology, Graphic Communications Technology

Web Page Design

Health Information Technology

The college will "teach out" students currently enrolled in the programs and new students with an interest in the programs will be able to enroll in related programs.

SUNY Erie also said 16 common programs currently being scheduled separately between North and South Campuses will now be combined and hubbed at North Campus for "improved program efficiency and space utilization." The courses will be delivered either online through live streaming or in-person classes.

The Southtowns location of programs offered exclusively at South Campus may change over time depending on demand, according to SUNY Erie.

Shuttles will still be offered between the various locations.