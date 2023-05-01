Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

After facing bankruptcy in 2022, what's the future of ECC?

As all eyes turn toward Orchard Park and the highly anticipated new Buffalo Bills stadium, attention also drifts to the college campus right next door. Is SUNY Erie Community College ready to follow One Bills Drive into a new chapter?
SUNY Erie says the future looks bright after a rough 2022
Posted at 6:56 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 18:56:46-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Enrollment is down, money's tight and there's been a lack of leadership at SUNY Erie, but students and the board of trustees remain hopeful for the future.

"It's so important to me that this school succeeds. Not just for the family and friends I've made there, but for the community itself, it gives a lot to the community," said Ian Stover, a student at ECC's North Campus.

The board of trustees is working to dig the school out of a hole, working toward what they say is necessary change.

Money problems
This time last year, ECC was facing a $9 million deficit and nearing bankruptcy. 7 News Reporter Taylor Epps asked, are we still there?

"No we are not, I can put that to rest. The immediate fiscal crisis that was correctly pointed out by the county executive and entire community has passed," said Jeffrey Stone, Board Chair.

Board Chair Jeffrey Stone is confident the worst is over for ECC
Board Chair Jeffrey Stone is confident the worst is over for ECC

They made that money back by eliminating 210 positions through layoffs or retirement.

They're now operating in the positive, with a net fund balance has gone from $3-5 million to $21 million.

Blizzard damage sustained to the City Campus caused a scare, but that will be taken care of by insurance and FEMA funding.

Lack of leadership
ECC has been without a president since David Balkin was suspended in October of 2022.

Dr. Adiam Tsegai has been the officer in charge since then, but has faced complaints, which Stone says are reviewed by the board.

Dr. Adiam Tsegai is the officer in charge at ECC
Dr. Adiam Tsegai is the officer in charge at ECC

"Of course the president of the college is very important, we are very happy now with our officer in charge," said Stone.

The first meeting in the official search for a president is May 2, Tsegai is in the running for the job.

The end of ECC South?
With the Bills setting up shop next door, many are wondering if ECC's South Campus will bite the dust, but Stone says it's way too early to say that.

"We are gonna have to reexamine just about everything we're doing. Does that mean South will close? I don't think it does. It means we're going to have a presence in South, in North and in City," said Stone.

He says the new stadium build presents an opportunity for ECC and hopes students can get in on the building process in Orchard Park.

"I feel terrific about SUNY Erie and I think the whole community should. We do have big challenges and we need everyone to buy in," said Stone.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up