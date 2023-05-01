After facing bankruptcy in 2022, what's the future of ECC?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Enrollment is down, money's tight and there's been a lack of leadership at SUNY Erie, but students and the board of trustees remain hopeful for the future.

"It's so important to me that this school succeeds. Not just for the family and friends I've made there, but for the community itself, it gives a lot to the community," said Ian Stover, a student at ECC's North Campus.

The board of trustees is working to dig the school out of a hole, working toward what they say is necessary change.

Money problems

This time last year, ECC was facing a $9 million deficit and nearing bankruptcy. 7 News Reporter Taylor Epps asked, are we still there?

"No we are not, I can put that to rest. The immediate fiscal crisis that was correctly pointed out by the county executive and entire community has passed," said Jeffrey Stone, Board Chair.

Taylor Epps Board Chair Jeffrey Stone is confident the worst is over for ECC



They made that money back by eliminating 210 positions through layoffs or retirement.

They're now operating in the positive, with a net fund balance has gone from $3-5 million to $21 million.

Blizzard damage sustained to the City Campus caused a scare, but that will be taken care of by insurance and FEMA funding.

Lack of leadership

ECC has been without a president since David Balkin was suspended in October of 2022.

Dr. Adiam Tsegai has been the officer in charge since then, but has faced complaints, which Stone says are reviewed by the board.

SUNY Erie Dr. Adiam Tsegai is the officer in charge at ECC



"Of course the president of the college is very important, we are very happy now with our officer in charge," said Stone.

The first meeting in the official search for a president is May 2, Tsegai is in the running for the job.

The end of ECC South?

With the Bills setting up shop next door, many are wondering if ECC's South Campus will bite the dust, but Stone says it's way too early to say that.

"We are gonna have to reexamine just about everything we're doing. Does that mean South will close? I don't think it does. It means we're going to have a presence in South, in North and in City," said Stone.

He says the new stadium build presents an opportunity for ECC and hopes students can get in on the building process in Orchard Park.

"I feel terrific about SUNY Erie and I think the whole community should. We do have big challenges and we need everyone to buy in," said Stone.