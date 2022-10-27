SUNY Erie Community College President Dr. David Balkin suspended with pay pending an investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During a SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, it was announced that President Dr. David Balkin has been suspended with pay pending an investigation.

The announcement was made after the board spent about two hours in an executive session.

When the board came out of executive session the following was said:

"Alright, we have come out of executive session. While in executive session we covered matters involving the employment of two particular individuals and took no formal action during executive session, but we are taking an action now and I'll ask for the motion.

At this time I would like to make a motion based on allegations brought to the board to formally suspend the president with pay pending investigation."

The board then voted and the motion was carried. The meeting was then adjourned.

The SUNY Board of Trustees appointed Balkin as the 12th President of ECC in February.