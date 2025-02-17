Strike underway outside Collins Correctional Facility following 3-day prison lockdown

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of workers are on strike outside the Collins Correctional Facility Monday morning.

Below is a letter we received at the demonstration that has a list of demands being made by corrections officers.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says this strike was not sanctioned. NYSCOPBA released a statement Monday just after 11:00 a.m. on the situation:

"NYSCOPBA is keenly aware of the current situation at both Collins and Elmira Correctional Facilities. The staff that have gathered outside of both facilities, and who refused to enter the facility for their respective shifts, was not in any way sanctioned by NYSCOPBA.



At both facilities, staff chose to not enter for their work shifts as a result of their discontentment with current working conditions.



NYSCOPBA will continue to monitor both situations and all inquiries on current staffing levels at both facilities should be directed to DOCCS.



As the situation evolves, we will keep you updated as best as possible."

We spoke with Kenny Gold, NSCOPBA Western Region Vice President, at the demonstration on Monday. He says the workers are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to meet with the union. You can watch the full interview with Gold directly below.

Their protest comes following a three-day lockdown of the prison last week.

The lockdown ended Saturday after a frisk of the inmates was completed. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says 23 weapons were recovered during that search.

DOCCS said corrections officers used force to recover two cellphones from an inmate Tuesday night, but that the situation was "de-escalated" by staff.

However, despite claiming staff "de-escalated" the situation, DOCCS also said there were threats that caused staff members to exit their posts at the dorms inside the prison willingly.

The commissioner of the entire department, Daniel F. Martuscello III, traveled to Collins, activated emergency protocols and then locked the entire prison down for three days.

For months, the 7 News I-Team has been hearing from corrections officers inside prisons across Western New York about concerns for their safety and staffing levels and how it's impacting how they do their jobs. You can watch Chief Investigator Ed Drantch's reporting directly below.