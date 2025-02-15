'23 weapons recovered': Collins Correctional Facility lockdown and frisk ends after three days

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lockdown at the Collins Correctional Facility in southern Erie County has ended.

The prison had been locked down for three days to be searched. DOCCS has shared the results of that search with me, finding multiple weapons on inmates:

“The frisk of Collins Correctional Facility was completed on Friday. The frisk resulted in 23 weapons being recovered, 2 minor uses of force resulting in no injuries and no assaults. The facility will begin the reopening process in a slow and controlled manner with visitation.”

DOCCS said corrections officers used force to recover two cellphones from an inmate Tuesday night, but that the situation was "de-escalated" by staff.

However, despite claiming staff "de-escalated" the situation, DOCCS also said there were threats that caused staff members to exit their posts at the dorms inside the prison willingly. The commissioner of the entire department, Daniel F. Martuscello III, traveled to Collins, activated emergency protocols and locked the entire prison down for three days.

DOCCS said everyone is safe. One officer sustained a minor injury and has returned to duty. No incarcerated individuals were injured.

I reached out to DOCCS multiple times for clarification on exactly what happened at the prison, asking the following questions:



If the staff de-escalated the situation, why were there threats?

Why did the COs have to exit the dorms?

Why did the DOCCS commissioner travel to the facility and issue a lockdown?

I have yet to receive a response to any of those questions.