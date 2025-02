COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Collins Correctional Facility is on lockdown as of Wednesday morning.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says this measure was taken for the safety and security of the staff and incarcerated population.

DOCCS says all staff and incarcerated individuals are accounted for and safe.

New York State Police say they're aware of the situation and monitoring it.

DOCCS says it expects to have more information later in the day.