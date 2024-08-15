'They don’t listen to us': Lawmakers and NYSCOPBA call on Hochul to make prisons safer place to work

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — After three separate chemical exposure incidents at Western New York prisons, hospitalizing several corrections officers lawmakers and the officers union, NYSCOPBA, want Gov. Kathy Hochul to know they are fed up with feeling unsafe at work.
Since August 4, 20 WNY Corrections officers have been hospitalized after chemical exposures while on the job, 14 from Collins Correctional, and six from Wyoming Correctional.
I spoke with NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold on Wednesday, after the third incident occurred. You can watch our full report below.
These organizations blame New York State for not doing enough to protect COs while on the job and part of the reason on the Halt Act, which restricts the use of solitary confinement in prisons.
These organizations believe that without solitary confinement as a repercussion, there’s no reason for inmates to follow the rules.
NYSCOPBA has since called for a lockdown and search of Collins Correctional, and they’re asking Governor Hochul to put a pause on all in-person inmate visits from family and friends.
They believe those visits are how these chemicals threatening their workers are getting inside the prison walls.
“The problem in this state is that we reward criminals. We reward criminals, and we take it out on the people that do their jobs and work hard for our safety and security, and it needs to end today.” NYS Assemblyman Chris Tague said. “The reason why we are understaffed and overworked is because people are leaving the profession, because they are scared to death.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about the Halt Act on Monday.
“It was signed into law by my predecessor [Gov. Andrew Cuomo], so this was not something I had the opportunity to really understand at the time. That being said, it is the law now, and we are listening to our corrections officers and the representatives of them. They’re coming to us frequently and pointing to data that is concerning to me.”
“[Hochul is] blaming previous Governor Cuomo. From what I understand, she is the governor now, she can act,” NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said.“Look around and what do we see? We see upside-down state flags, because that’s what it is, upside-down. They don’t listen to anything; they don’t listen to us.
“We are so fortunate that everybody was able to walk out of it and walk home. We are so lucky that nobody has died,” NYS Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan said.