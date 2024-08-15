'They don’t listen to us': Lawmakers and NYSCOPBA call on Hochul to make prisons safer place to work

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — After three separate chemical exposure incidents at Western New York prisons, hospitalizing several corrections officers lawmakers and the officers union, NYSCOPBA, want Gov. Kathy Hochul to know they are fed up with feeling unsafe at work.

Since August 4, 20 WNY Corrections officers have been hospitalized after chemical exposures while on the job, 14 from Collins Correctional, and six from Wyoming Correctional.

I spoke with NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold on Wednesday, after the third incident occurred. You can watch our full report below. 3 corrections officers hospitalized after chemical exposure at Collins Correctional

These organizations blame New York State for not doing enough to protect COs while on the job and part of the reason on the Halt Act, which restricts the use of solitary confinement in prisons.

These organizations believe that without solitary confinement as a repercussion, there’s no reason for inmates to follow the rules.

NYSCOPBA has since called for a lockdown and search of Collins Correctional, and they’re asking Governor Hochul to put a pause on all in-person inmate visits from family and friends.

They believe those visits are how these chemicals threatening their workers are getting inside the prison walls.